A section of Route 222 has since reopened following a crash that closed a portion of the southbound lanes Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes at the exit to PA 772 - Brownstown/Rothsville, according to 511PA. All lanes are closed as a result of that crash.

A little farther south, a crash happened 1 mile south of the exit to PA 272 - Oregon Pike and the exit to Route 30 West/PA 283 West/Route 222 south. Route 222 southbound was closed from the exit to Oregon Pike stretching down to the Route 30 interchange, but the roadway has since been reopened.

As of 2:15 p.m., both crashes are cleared and traffic is moving freely.

It is not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in either crash, or if there were any injuries.

