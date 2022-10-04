A crash in the southbound lanes of Route 222 on Tuesday afternoon in Manheim Township temporarily closed a portion of the roadway.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. in the area of Hunsicker Road, according to dispatch reports. Manheim Township police said the southbound lanes of Route 222 were closed between the Oregon Pike exit and Route 30.

Police said that both lanes re-opened shortly before 3 p.m.

The crash involved three vehicles, and one of the vehicles overturned onto its side, police said. Sgt. Barry Waltz said that no one was taken to the hospital at this point.