Traffic on Route 222 southbound was backed up after a vehicle drove off the road and flipped on its roof Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:38 p.m. on Route 222 southbound in between West Main Street and Stone Quarry Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.

Rt. 222 southbound is backed up after a vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a tree. Crash occurred between Cocalico Creek and Stone Quarry roads — avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/CmjlQb8OB0 — Abigail King (@kingmarieabby) April 26, 2020

Only one vehicle, a silver SUV, was involved in the crash, radio dispatch said.

The driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was initially trapped in the vehicle, dispatch said.

Route 222 southbound was restricted to one lane while emergency crews responded to the scene. The incident was cleared before 5 p.m.

