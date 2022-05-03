A portion of Route 222 in Manheim Township was shut down following a multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of Route 222 near mile marker 32.0 just before 1:45 p.m., the supervisor said. The area where the crash took place is about a mile north of the exit to Route 30 West, Route 283 West and Route 222 South, according to 511pa.com.

All traffic was detoured off of southbound Route 222 at the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police said in a news release.

As many as four or five vehicles were involved in the collision, including a box truck on its side and a tractor-trailer, police said. Spilled fluids also covered the road.

The supervisor was unsure exactly how many people were injured. A dispatch report stated as many as four people were injured in the collision, and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.