A crash Monday morning has shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Manheim Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:33 a.m. on Route 222 northbound near Landis Valley Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

All northbound lanes on Route 222 are closed at Route 30, Manheim Township police said.

Traffic is backed up on Route 222 from Eden Road to near Hunsicker Road, according to 511pa.com. Southbound traffic is also backed up from the Oregon Pike exit to Hunsicker Road.

Route 30 East is "bumper-to-bumper," according to Manheim Township police.

Live traffic cams can be viewed at 511pa.com.