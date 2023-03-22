A five-month project to repave a 3½-mile section of Route 222 is set to start next month in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships.

The $8.5 million project, scheduled to begin April 2, includes both directions of the highway between Lausch Road and the Berks County line, as well as the ramps at the Denver/Pennsylvania Turnpike exit. Nighttime lane closures will be required.

Planned work includes milling, patching, overlaying the existing road and new guide rails. Signs will be updated.

The contractor for the project is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. The estimated completion date is Oct. 27.