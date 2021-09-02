Route 222 has reopened after Conestoga floodwaters receded from the road.

The main artery through Lancaster County closed in both directions Thursday morning after last night's heavy rainfall flooded the Cocalico Creek, Manheim Township police said.

Here's a look at how much rain Ida dropped on Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Most of the roads that were impacted from the remnants of tropical storm Ida were near the Conestoga River or flooded creeks on Thursday morning.

The Conestoga River crested at 18.49 feet Thursday.