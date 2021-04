A two-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township on Tuesday morning, according to Manheim Township police.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Route 222 near Bushong Road, police said.

Both lanes were closed for just over an hour, according to police, who said the roadway opened back up at 11:38 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

Police said motorists should use an alternative route until emergency crews clear the scene.