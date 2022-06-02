Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the on-ramp has been reopened.

An on-ramp on Route 222 southbound is reopened after being closed Thursday morning due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was on the on-ramp from Route 222 southbound to Route 30 west, according to Manheim Township Police. The entire ramp as blocked and traffic as being detoured off the Route 222 south Oregon Pike exit.

The tractor-trailer was cleared as of 8:50 a.m. and the on-ramp is reopen.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported.