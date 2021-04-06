Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that Route 222 is reopen.

A crash involving an overturned vehicle shut down Route 222 North in Manheim Township on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on Route 222 North near Creek Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 222 North was shut down from the Route 30 interchange to the Route 272 interchange, according to Manheim Township police. The shutdown is approximately three miles.

It was reopened around 1 p.m.

Police said the crash was "serious," and that extensive traffic delays are expected.

According to 511pa.com, the crash involved multiple vehicles.