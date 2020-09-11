Vehicle crash logo 1

A portion of Route 222 North in Manheim Township is closed following a fatal vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Manheim Township Police confirmed one individual died from their injuries on Route 222 near Creek Road just after 1 p.m.

According to Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino, the sole driver of a vehicle was driving southbound on Route 222 before crossing the grass median into the northbound lane after driving southbound on Route 222 and hitting a bridge abutment, overturning the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed from their injuries, according to Piacentino. The person was not identified to LNP | LancasterOnline as next of kin have not been notified.

It was originally dispatched as a vehicle fire, but a passerby put it out, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said on Twitter. 

Police ask that motorists avoid the area and said the road will be shut down for several hours. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

