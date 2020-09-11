A portion of Route 222 North in Manheim Township is closed following a fatal vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Manheim Township Police confirmed one individual died from their injuries on Route 222 near Creek Road just after 1 p.m.

According to Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino, the sole driver of a vehicle was driving southbound on Route 222 before crossing the grass median into the northbound lane after driving southbound on Route 222 and hitting a bridge abutment, overturning the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed from their injuries, according to Piacentino. The person was not identified to LNP | LancasterOnline as next of kin have not been notified.

It was originally dispatched as a vehicle fire, but a passerby put it out, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said on Twitter.

Route 222 N is shutdown at Oregon Pk for a vehicle accident with injuries. Vehicle was on fire but passerby used extinguisher to put it out. PennDOT to Close 222 N at 30. Fire Police at 222 N Ramp at Butter Rd. Expected closures for considerable amount of time. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) September 11, 2020

Police ask that motorists avoid the area and said the road will be shut down for several hours.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

