Route 222 is closed in both directions Thursday morning after last night's heavy rainfall flooded the Cocalico Creek, Manheim Township police said.

All traffic has to exit at either Brownstown or Oregon Pike, police said. The road is expected to be shut down for hours.

"Motorists must avoid Route 222 in this area," police said Thursday morning.

Most of the roads that are impacted from the remnants of tropical storm Ida are near the Conestoga River or flooded creeks. The Conestoga River was gauged at 17.8 feet on Thursday morning, as of 7 a.m.

Here's other roads currently closed or impacted by Wednesday's heavy rain, according to 511pa.com. All information as of 7 a.m. and may change:

- McGovernville Road (Route 741) is closed in both directions due to flooding. All traffic on Route 741 must either exit at Lancaster Pike or Harrisburg Pike.

- New Holland Pike (Route 23) has a bridge outage, closing all lanes of traffic.

- New Danville Pike is closed between Hoover and Second Lock roads.

- West Penn Grant Road, in Willow Street, was reported closed at 5:51 a.m. in all directions for flooding. This intersection is near Caruso's Italian Restaurant and Willow Street Pike.