When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The second of two roundabouts in the township, at Route 772 and Clay Road, is nearing completion. It is expected to be paved during the week of Nov. 9 and open by mid-November. There have been some delays related to utilities, which are being completed. The second roundabout will have only three legs initially, since the Sixth Street extension is not yet finished Later that leg will be opened to make it a four-way roundabout.

Background: The first roundabout was completed on Oct. 20 at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue.

Blessings of Hope: Supervisors reviewed the Blessings of Hope sketch plan for the food distribution charity located at 500 Becker Road, within both Warwick and Manheim townships. The food bank relocated to its current location in 2019. Since March, demand for the food distribution center has multiplied with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and rising unemployment. The facility is located in the agricultural zone in both townships, which normally allows for agriculture-related businesses.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Next steps: Blessings of Hope will need to get zoning approval for non-conforming use in both townships, and then get permission from planning commissions and supervisors in both townships for their final plans. In Warwick Township, the main improvement is the addition of refrigeration facilities that would replace large refrigeration trucks that must run continuously to keep food fresh.

Zoning hearing: The Warwick Township Zoning Hearing Board is set to hold a continuation of the October hearing at its Nov. 11 meeting.

Other business: Supervisors granted conditional approval of Warwick Crossing, prepared by RGS Associates. Joyce Gerhart, of RGS, reviewed several agreements associated with the plan that still need to be finalized. The Warwick Crossing development will be located behind the Wayne Siegrist farm on Pierson Road and front the Sixth Street extension. Warwick Crossing would have 91 units, including 38 duplexes and 53 single homes.