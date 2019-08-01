Round1 to bring games, food to vacated Sears space at Lancaster's Park City mall

Round1, a family-friendly entertainment venue with bowling, arcade games, ping pong, food and a kids zone, plans to open at Park City Center next year in space Sears vacated when the storied retailer closed in March.

Replacing Sears with a Japanese-owned chain that’s expanding rapidly across the United States is a big win for the new owner of the regional mall that has yet to announce a replacement for The Bon-Ton department store, which closed last August after years as a mall anchor.

“This is about our evolution ... where people can come for shopping, dining and now entertainment,” said Lindsay Kahn, spokeswoman for Toronto-based Brookfield Property Partners, which bought Park City and 124 other malls last year.

A fall 2020 opening is planned for Round1, which will occupy the entire main-floor space of 77,380 square feet of the former Sears and connect to the rest of the mall, said Rachel Gallagher, Park City’s senior general manager.

A typical Round1 features 14 to 20 bowling lanes, 270 to 300 arcade games, eight billiard tables, four to six karaoke rooms, two to four ping pong tables, four dart machines, and restaurant and bar seating for up to 100.

Plans for the former lower level of Sears, which opens to the parking lot, are still in the works.

"Mini cities"

In a battle with online retailers, malls across the country have closed and others like Park City, which turns 50 next year, are reinventing themselves.

Brookfield CEO Brian Kingston last year told Wall Street analysts he planned to turn the company’s strongest malls into “mini cities” by adding entertainment venues, hotels, housing and office space.

“We see that our customers are looking for more than just traditional shopping,” Gallagher said, “and we view this as the evolution of the mall to more of a gathering place with entertainment and dining in addition to our shopping.”

“We think the entertainment concept Round1 offers is new and fresh for our shopping center,” she added, and it could generate more customer traffic to the wider mall than Sears provided.

“I think the retailers at the mall will be excited to have this new and exciting use,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Also coming soon to Park City is UFC Gym, a fitness chain related to the Ultimate Fighting Championship that features mixed martial arts competition. The fitness center will be on the lower level near the Kohl’s entrance.

Also Escape Room Lancaster, now at Station Square Center across from the Amtrak station, plans to open a small operation in the Kohl’s wing in September, Gallagher said.

At present, the closest Round1 is at Exton Square in Chester County. Round1 also has a center at Erie’s Millcreek Mall and is planning to open in downtown Philadelphia and at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Bucks County.

The first Round1 opened in Japan in 1993, expanded across that country and jumped to California in 2010, according to the company’s website. It now operates 34 facilities across the United States with more than 20 planned.

Retail industry experts last year said the Sears space at Park City was more likely than The Bon-Ton's former space to be resurrected with a mixture of uses.