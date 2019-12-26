Members of the U.S. women's field hockey team are upset with more than just the playing field at Spooky Nook Sports, whose surface they've described as being “unusable” and “unsafe.”

They also say they've been served "rotten food, under-cooked food, and low-quality food," and that the East Hempfield Township facility — once described by a top international field hockey official as “the most amazing facility I’ve ever seen” — doesn't have adequate locker rooms or meeting space.

The grievances about Spooky Nook, aired in a Change.org petition that's gathered more than 5,600 signatures over the past month, are among more than half a dozen problems identified by members of the men's and women's national field hockey teams.

The grievances identify talent pool and retention, staffing, medical care, sponsorships and budget. But the players appear to single out Spooky Nook Sports in what The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper described this week as a "rebellion" among the teams.

“From what I understand, there was a fungus in the dome. Then the water system didn’t work properly. And there have always been discussions about when US Field hockey could use the fields since there are other sports and other organizations using them,” Ralf Heuser, a former USA Field Hockey Foundation board member and a longtime observer of the sport, told the newspaper.

LNP | LancasterOnline first reported on the playing field conditions in late November, when the sport's international governing body moved the women's team's home games to the University of North Carolina for 2020.

At the time, Spooky Nook's marketing manager, Mackenzie Bender, said contract negotiations were ongoing. But Bender acknowledged the turf needed to be replaced. “It was supposed to last 10 years, we know it hasn't. It's at about the five-year mark and, just because of the quantity of play that has occurred on it, it probably needs replaced,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time.

Bender, speaking to The Inquirer for its story this week, disputed the field is unsafe. “[The field] is not, in any way, unsafe or unusable,” Bender told the newspaper. “It’s five years into a 10-year warranty. With it getting some heavy usage over the last five years, we did file a warranty claim, which was recently accepted. As soon as an install date can be agreed upon the outdoor field will be replaced.”

In late November, the U.S. women's field hockey team announced it had parted ways with head coach Janneke Schopman. Earlier this week, the team made a move that seems to address some of the players’ concerns.

On Monday, former national team member and two-time Olympian Caroline Nelson-Nichols was announced as Schopman’s replacement.

The Virginia native and Old Dominion field hockey Hall of Famer earned the first of her 165 international caps against the Netherlands in 2007, and competed at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. She also helped Team USA finish fourth at the 2014 World Cup and win gold at the Champions Challenge before retiring later that year.

Now 35, Nelson-Nichols has experience as a coach as well as a player. She remained connected to Team USA by working with the Futures program, serving as both the Regional Coaching Director and then a head coach at the National Futures Championship. She’s also served as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa and Columbia University.