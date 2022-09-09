A tentative contract agreement has been reached between Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city and its unionized workforce, but it is not clear when workers will vote on the proposal.

Karen Grownley, a representative for the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union who is representing the workers, and Shelly Robinson, a local union representative who works at Rose City, both confirmed Friday morning that the tentative agreement has been reached.

Robinson said that the agreement allows for the workers to keep their insurance and has a “significant increase for ancillary staff.” Robinson also said that more information should be coming after 5 p.m. today and that she could not say anything else as of Friday morning.

The union representing about 40 direct-care, dietary and laundry workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at 425 N Duke St. went on strike Sept. 2, along with SEIU workers at some nursing facilities across the state.

Union workers at Rose City voted to strike over what they describe as unresolved unfair labor practices.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation is currently owned by Priority Healthcare, a New York-based chain. Representatives of Rose City did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.