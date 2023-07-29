Fifteen feet in the air and dripping sweat, the last thing I wanted to do was second-guess how I’d be returning to the ground.

Or third-guess. Is fourth-guessing a thing? In Columbus McKinnon’s rope access workshop in Rock Lititz’s Pod 2, I found myself dangling and my head swirling trying to keep up with the numerous pieces of equipment that make up everyday work life for rope access technicians and riggers in a variety of occasionally dangerous occupations.

Rope Access is the term used by professionals who use ropes for a variety of industrial uses. Led by lead instructor Brian Leister, the weeklong course usually begins with an open workshop for people with little experience to, well, learn the ropes.

It’s not that I walked into the 13,000-square-footspace thinking that I knew anything about the actual machinations of rigging and rope access. Like most, I know what I’ve seen – workers dangling from precarious heights doing construction work, building inspectors, wind energy technicians and several others. From the ground, it’s easy to look up and imagine workers with nerves of steel, only suspended by a rope or two. I was surprised to learn early on in my Rock Lititz trip that Columbus McKinnon’s training sessions are mostly attended by non-entertainment workers, with Leister saying it’s roughly an 80-20 split.

While the company Columbus McKinnon primarily creates lifting systems and rigging equipment, its Rock Lititz facility is entirely dedicated to training, though product placement adorns the walls to remind trainees of its wares.

Leister got his start in the early 2000s at Walt Disney World. When he started as a technical engineer, there wasn’t a rope access plan in place, but by the time he left, he had created an entire curriculum for it.

Certifications come in two distinct flavors – there is the Industrial Rope Access Trade Association, or IRATA, which serves workers internationally, and SPRAT, the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians, which caters to North America. Leister has been offering training for both certifications – and each of their respective three levels of courses – for the last six years that he has been at Rock Lititz, training nearly 1,000 people from more than 40 states and multiple countries. “We want to make sure that they have a chance to get on the ropes, because I found that when we get people who have never done this before, you know, you're hanging in that harness for a while,” Leister said. “And if you've never done that before, you don't know if you're going to be able to or willing to do that right. It brings the term discomfort to a whole new level if you've never experienced it, so the workshop day is partly to give them a chance.”

Taking a seat while suspended

When I initially put on my harness vest and got suited up to climb, the first thing I realized was the sheer amount of gear and hardware necessary to ascend in the first place. Some gadgets have easy names and applications, such as the ascender and descender, which, you guessed it – help you go up and come back down. But how about a cow loop, the knot at the end of the ropes? Or the ASAP lock, a “mobile fall arrester” that is your last line of defense if your other safety measures fail? That doesn’t even begin to describe the litany of carabiners, of which several extra were clipped to various points on my harness. Leister did his best to give a quick gear rundown at the onset to me and the handful of actual riggers who were in the room, though my nervous stare probably gave away how lost I felt.

On the floor near the large metal practice structure were several test dummies, each weighing more than100 pounds, that technicians can practice retrieving from on high. As I stood near my ropes, I realized I had a tinge of fear coursing through me, but not for the potential heights that I’d be dangling from – no, it was a fear of becoming a real live version of one of those dummies, hanging in the air without a way to get down other than a person clipping themselves to me ahead of our surely-humiliating descent.

My first ascent thankfully was without incident, though it did highlight the quick thinking required to ascend properly. Going up requires using your foot loop to go from a horizontal position just above the ground into standing vertically and pulling the ropes towards your chest. It’s less about physically pulling yourself up by the rope, and more about having the ability to stand up straight with no solid ground underneath you, as you incrementally rise up bit by bit.

After noting some discomfort in the lower reaches of my harness, Leister suggested I try out an attachable seat that helps shift the weight that the vest is pulling. This caught the attention of Jay Pulley, an entertainment rigger who traveled eight hours from Wilmington, North Carolina, to attend the course. Though he’s been working at a music venue for three years, he had never tried a seat before, either. Panic briefly flashed – am I cheating, or going the easy way in front of these rigging vets?

Pulley attached his seat and ascended, this time figuratively as well as literally.

“Oh, I’ve got to get one of these, wow!” Pulley exclaimed from about 10 feet above my head. Crisis averted, the seats were in.

Failure from on high

Now feeling comfortable going up and down, Leister challenged the group to do a rope-to-rope transfer in the air. Again, what might look simply to the eye – clipping and unclipping a variety of doohickeys until you have moved from one set of ropes to another – ended up being wildly challenging for a beginner.

For this, I had another rigger, Andrew Tomaskovoc, an arborist from Pittsburgh, helping me along. My ascent was fine, but it was in attaching my ascender and descenders to the second pair of ropes that I made a crucial error. At one point in the transferal process, I could hear Tomaskovoc make a small noise of disapproval.

“I messed up, didn’t I?” I said from around 12 feet in the air.

“Yeah, you’re only clipped to one rope, which is a no-no,” Tomaskovoc replied.

I switched my gaze from down to my ropes, and sure enough, I had clipped in such an order that wasn’t safe. Had I been taking an official course, that alone would have been considered an instant failure, and I’d have to retake the test after waiting60 days to the tune of $2,400 for the combined IRATA and SPRAT certification testing. During official testing, trainees are allowed two small mistakes, or demerits, before they are failed. Or in my case, you make one big mistake and it’s all over.

With Tomaskovoc’s help, I still managed to transfer to the second set of ropes, which wound up being the most classically fun aspect of the day, being suspended in air at a diagonal angle. Those brief moments had me feeling like a bit player in a blue-collar Cirque du Soleil show.

While there is no explicit training-to-job pipeline at Columbus McKinnon for Rock Lititz tenant companies or other job sites, Leister says that it’s rewarding to get pictures from people he has trained from whatever job they end up getting once training has been completed. Leister estimates that of the thousand or so trainees who have passed through the course, only a few dozen have ever failed.

Soon, Leister will extend his training to students at the new Rock Lititz Academy of Live Technology, when the students come to the Rock Lititz campus in spring 2024. The first class of students begins this fall at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in Lancaster city.

“All the students that are going through there, they're going to be having different student experiences with me, and some of those are going to be like what you did,” Leister explained. “It's not aimed at them all becoming rope access techs - some of it is just like, 'Hey, check this out, you're going to be working alongside people that are going to be doing this.'”

Across different industries and regions, Leister says that people who have come to do his training tend to know or know of each other more often than not. “It’s a byproduct, an unexpected outcome of our presence here and the relationships we build with people that come in for training,” said Leister. “It's really rewarding for me, though, when I see people that didn't have work before. They came in, they got some training, now they're out there doing that work.”