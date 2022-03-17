In November 2019, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Jordan Luis Morales, identifying him as the leader of a major drug-trafficking enterprise.

The district attorney's office said investigators seized about 1-3/4 pounds of cocaine, along with heroin, cash and three handguns during searches of his Lancaster city home, storage units and vehicles.

Morales had been a major drug dealer in the area in the late 1990s before he was arrested in 2000 and later was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

After his 2019 arrest, the prosecutor’s office said it was continuing to investigate Morales’ activities and that more arrests were possible.

That would prove to be true, but not as investigators could have imagined.

It turned out that how evidence in the Morales case was handled would prompt the district attorney’s office to drop charges against Morales altogether.

It was a new investigation that grew out of the Morales affair that culminated Tuesday with the arrest of Michael Burkhart, the former head of the county’s drug task force, on charges he stole $200,000 from evidence seized by the task force’s agents over a period of five years.

Firing, then discovery of missing funds

Soon after District Attorney Heather Adams took office at the beginning of 2020, Burkhart’s actions in the Morales investigation drew scrutiny.

According to the report of a statewide grand jury released Tuesday in conjunction with Burkhart’s arrest, Adams’ office was looking into "allegations that Burkhart conspired with another law enforcement officer to provide false or misleading information in a search warrant and later amended an official report of a DTF detective, without that detective's knowledge, in order to bolster false information in the warrant's affidavit of probable cause."

Following a meeting about the matter with Burkhart and other staff, Adams fired Burkhart on March 2, 2020 – citing the Morales incident and a number of other job performance problems.

Less than two months later, on April 20, Adams’ office dropped charges against Morales.

It was after the case was dropped that investigators discovered that cash seized during drug arrests was missing.

That discovery was made by Adam Weber, who took over as acting head of the task force after Burkhart’s firing.

Weber “operating under the assumption that Morales would be in touch with the DTF immediately upon his release from incarceration to retrieve his seized property, accessed the DTF safe that held the seized monies,” the grand jury report said.

But after searching the safe, Weber only found a single envelope related to the Morales case containing just $912, not the $28,000 police had seized from him. Three other envelopes were missing.

To conduct a more thorough search, Weber asked for assistance from another detective.

“Together, they pulled out all of the envelopes in the DTF safe — a large floor safe approximately 6 feet in height — and continued to search,” the grand jury report said. “After it became clear that the remaining funds seized from Morales were not in the safe, they began to search fruitlessly throughout the DTF offices, including inside desks, ceiling panels, and cabinets.”

A detective called Burkhart to ask about the missing money.

Burkhart, who had been fired six weeks earlier, “denied any knowledge as to the whereabouts of the envelopes, simply stating that they should be in the safe. Seemingly unconcerned, Burkhart also confirmed that the monies from the seizure of Morales’ bank account should be in the safe in cash form. Clearly this was not the case,” the grand jury report said.

Until his firing, the only people who had access to the safe were Burkhart and the second-in-command of the task force, the report said.

The discovery that funds taken from Morales were missing prompted a wider internal investigation that ultmately uncovered the scale of the thefts. After announcing that at least $150,000 in task force funds were missing, District Attorney Heather Adams turned the investigation over to the state Attorney General’s office in June 2020.

Dropping charges a matter of ethics

Burkhart, when reached by phone Wednesday and asked if he’d answer some questions, responded “absolutely not” and hung up.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail on Tuesday after being charged with theft, forgery, tampering with records and tampering with evidence.

Adams declined to comment on specifics of what Burkhart was accused of falsifying in the Morales case, but she said his actions required the charges to be dropped.

“We are duty-bound to disclose any exculpatory evidence to the defense in any given case,” she said in an email.

If prosecutors had proceeded with the case and had called Burkhart to testify, she said “relying on that testimony, given the nature of the information, we knew would undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system. Therefore, the charges in that case were dismissed.”

One of Morales’ attorneys, Christopher Patterson, said only that DTF documents related to the case were revised. As for the charges, he said investigators “found some substances and we were contesting it.”

There is no longer a public court case file associated with Morales’ October 2019 arrest, which would indicate that it was likely cleared under Pennsylvania’s clean slate law.

Morales, who avoided prosecution as a result of Burkhart’s actions, died at age 56 on Oct. 31.