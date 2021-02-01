Root's Country Market in Manheim announced that it will be closed on Tuesday because of the snowstorm.

Root's said that in its 90-plus years, it has only had to close down less than nine times on a market day because of weather.

The market and auction was founded in 1925, according to its website.

Forecasters say that the winter storm will likely continue into Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County could accumulate up to 5 more inches of snow by the end of the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Other forecasts say that the county could receive somewhere between 3 to 8 more inches of snow, according to AccuWeather.