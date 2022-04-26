A Ronks mother has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old baby who drowned in a bathtub in 2021.

Amy Manning, 30, pleaded guilty before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker on April 20, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. After accepting her plea, Reinaker sentenced Manning to 7 to 14 years in prison.

A case for co-defendant David Meadows, the child's father, is still pending. Meadows, 27, is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children, according to court dockets.

Troopers responded sometime on May 20, 2021 to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway East for a report of a deceased baby, according to the release. Manning and Meadows met troopers and said they were the child's parents.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned Manning and Meadows lived at the hotel with the 4-month-old and two other children. Manning was getting the other children ready for school and Meadows was playing video games when the baby was left alone in the bathtub with the water running, according to the release.

After reviewing evidence at the Roadway Inn and producing a timeline of events, police determined Manning and Meadows left the child in the tub with the water running for at least 20 minutes, according to the release. The duo told police it was something they did daily "despite being told previously of the inherent dangers of such conduct," according to the release.

The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital then flown to Hershey Medical Center before being pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined the child died as a result of freshwater drowning.

Manning had initially fled to Tennessee after the incident, and she was arrested by Nashville Metro Police in September 2021.