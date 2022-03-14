A Ronks man caused thousands of dollars in damage to two Paradise Township agricultural fields, then led law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase while driving drunk early Monday morning, according to state police.

Fredy Almanza, 37, was seen performing “doughnuts” in a field in the 100 block of South Belmont Road at 1:21 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers patrolling in the area spotted Almanza’s truck kicking up snow and mud, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage to the field.

Almanza accelerated through the field when officers attempted to pull him over, reaching speeds of 80 mph, driving in the oncoming traffic lane and at one point dangerously passing a horse and buggy while troopers were in pursuit, police said.

Troopers arrested Almanza after his truck became disabled in the middle of a second agricultural field in the first block of South Belmont Road, causing another $1,000 in damage to the property.

Almanza, who court records show has previously pleaded guilty to DUIs in Berks County in 2008 and 2011, had a BAC of 0.138% at the time. He also previously pleaded guilty to driving while drunk as a minor in Chester County in 2004.

A search of Almanza’s vehicle also uncovered multiple open containers of Fireball liquor. Almanza claimed the containers had previously been left in the vehicle by another person.

Almanza told police he had been drinking all day at a Delaware nightclub before driving back home, according to the affidavit.

Police charged Almanza with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two counts of agricultural vandalism, two counts of driving under the influence and eight summary traffic offenses.

Judge Jodie Richardson set Almanza’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday morning. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Almanza.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled to take place before Judge David Ashworth on March 24.