A rollover crash Thursday morning has a part of Euclid Drive closed in Manheim Township.
The crash was one of two that happened between 6:45 and 7 a.m. in the township.
The first crash, where a driver had to be freed from the vehicle, happened around 6:45 a.m., in the 1300 block of Pleasure Road, between Sunnybrook Drive and Walnut Street.
As firefighters cleaned up, they were dispatched to Euclid Drive and North Eden Road for a vehicle that rolled over into a stream. The driver was able to get out.
No one was injured in either crash, police said.
Both roads were open at 9 a.m.