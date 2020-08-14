'Rolling the dice': Faced with limited options, educators weigh risks of teaching in-person during a pandemic

After 33 years of teaching in the Elizabethtown Area School District, Lisa Shahid was planning to retire in 2022.

Then COVID-19 hit.

The 58-year-old from eastern York County decided to retire two years early as a return to in-person instruction would threaten the health of not only Shahid and her husband, but her 91-year-old mother who lives with them.

Shahid’s mother, Dorothy Gross, suffers from congestive heart failure and is at increased risk of contracting a disease like COVID-19 and experiencing severe complications from it.

“I’m trying my hardest to keep her from getting it because it will be a short death sentence if she gets it,” Shahid said.

So Shahid said she had essentially three options: Teach online, where she would have likely been assigned a handful of courses that she never taught before; take an unpaid leave of absence; or retire.

In late July, she chose the latter.

“I feel like I didn’t have a choice,” she said, “so I did what I had to do for self-preservation.”

Elizabethtown Area is one of 16 Lancaster County school districts that plan to offer in-person instruction in the fall, with most approving a state-mandated health and safety plan that consists of full-time, in-person teaching.

That’s despite the latest guidance from the state departments of health and education, which recommended Lancaster and other Pennsylvania counties with “moderate” transmission rates limit in-person instruction by implementing fully remote or hybrid models.

But for teachers who are uncomfortable, or even fearful, of teaching in-person, the options available to them are severely limited, educators told LNP | LancasterOnline. Those who don’t have underlying health conditions will mostly have to choose between risking the health of themselves and others by returning to the classroom or going without a paycheck.

Teachers yearn to return ... when it's safe

“Teachers, in general, myself included, we really do want to get back to school. We want to see our students,” said Jeff Martin, Garden Spot High School psychology teacher and president of the Eastern Lancaster County Education Association. “But we want to do it in a safe manner.”

Elanco was among the districts that recently considered shifting from a full-time, in-person instructional model to a hybrid one, which blends in-person and online learning. But the school board opted to stay the course.

“Right now, we’re rolling the dice on a lot of this, and it doesn’t feel good,” Martin, 50, said, adding it will be next to impossible to keep kids socially distanced 6 feet apart.

Dina Maio, an Elanco school board member who voted against the hybrid model, said she understands some teachers might be concerned, but it’s too late to change the plan administrators and board members had been working on for more than a month.

“I’m a planner. I’m an executor,” Maio, 51, a project manager with Mountainvew Mechanical, said. “I dot my I’s and cross my T’s before I do anything.”

Conestoga Valley School District, too, decided this week to remain fully in-person after the administration presented an alternate, hybrid approach.

That has forced teachers to make significant changes to their classrooms and teaching methods.

Conestoga Valley High School social studies teacher Marian Pontz, 51, likened it to going from a “high school French” class to “living in Quebec.”

The money she uses for decorations and treats for students has, instead, gone toward an air purifier; a diffuser; scrubs she’ll wear while teaching social studies; triple-layered face masks she’ll wear underneath a face shield; a portable microphone to use so her students can hear clearly; and an oximeter she’ll use every morning in addition to a thermometer to check her oxygen levels and temperature.

While preparing for this school year may be the most cumbersome in her 34 years as a teacher, Pontz said she wasn’t ready to retire yet.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that through all of it — through Columbine, through 9/11, through the death of a beloved assistant principal — so much has happened, and the mentality is you keep going, you adapt, you be smart about it,” she said. “But you’re there for the kids, and you do this until you can’t or don’t want to do it anymore.”

Conestoga Valley school board President Todd Shertzer did not return phone calls Wednesday or Thursday.

Are protections for teachers enough?

Teachers’ fall options vary by district but only slightly, as they are mostly based on federal laws, such as the Family and Medical Leave Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Essentially, those laws grant paid medical leave to employees who are quarantined or seriously ill, must care for someone who is quarantined or seriously ill, or must look after a child whose school or child care provider is closed.

Those who don’t qualify can request unpaid leave, according to Estevanny Turns, chief of talent and employee engagement at School District of Lancaster, the county’s largest school system.

Lancaster is the only county school district starting the school year fully remote.

Dan Reynolds, 61, a social studies teacher at Manheim Township High School and president of the Manheim Township Education Association, put it this way: “Their options are quit or have some sort of long-term leave … or risk bringing COVID-19 home to their family.”

As of Aug. 4, 316 members of Manheim Township’s teachers’ union responded to a survey about reopening schools. Of those, 72% felt it was not safe returning to school in-person, 21% were considering a leave of absence because of health or child care concerns, 10% were considering resigning, and 3% felt that teachers had adequate input on the planning process.

Manheim Township spokeswoman Marcie Brody said the district has worked “as a team, and will continue to work as a team,” throughout the summer.

“The job of teachers and administrators educating children during a national pandemic is not something anyone is taking lightly,” she said in an email, “and our teachers and administrators will always do what is right for children.”

The district’s human resource department is having one-on-one conversations with teachers who have a medical concern, Brody said.

Rolling with the punches

Hempfield, the county’s second-largest school district, ranking between Lancaster and Manheim Township, also is offering individual meetings with teachers. Spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman said in an email that teachers may have the option of teaching online, as Hempfield is one of the many school systems offering remote options for students.

Families have a variety of options, according to Hempfield’s reopening plan: in-person classes five days a week; a synchronous learning model where students can follow along from home as a teacher conducts an in-person class; its cyber learning program; or home-school.

Beth Blackledge, an art teacher at Landisville Intermediate Center, said she finds it unfortunate that teachers don’t have the same amount of options.

While the 43-year-old said she would rather start the school year online, she can’t afford to take a year of unpaid leave.

“I still need to be thinking about my role in the classroom and not sitting around and dwelling and wishing and wondering,” she said.

So she went to work.

She installed homemade barriers, made of piping and shower curtains from Lowe’s and Target, on the tables in her classroom. Each table seats four students, and it would be impossible to arrange seats 6 feet apart, she said.

Not long after she set up the barriers, however, Blackledge said the principal told her they weren’t allowed, and the administration would replace tables with individual desks.

It resembled the state of education during the COVID-19 pandemic: constantly evolving and rolling with the punches.

“This is teaching,” she said.