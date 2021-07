A roll-over crash caused power outages and traffic delays in Manheim Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Manheim Township police.

A single vehicle struck a fire hydrant and utility pole at Oregon Pike and Eden Road at 2:04 p.m., causing a power outage in the area, police said in a news release.

Emergency crews were still clearing the crash scene at 3 p.m., police said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and plan on taking alternate routes of travel.