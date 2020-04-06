An employee of Stauffers of Kissel Hill's Rohrerstown location has tested positive for COVID-19 April 4, the company announced in a Facebook post Monday morning.

The store, at 301 Rohrerstown Road, will remain open; no other team members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Facebook post.

As a precaution, those who came in direct contact with the employee, who hasn't worked in that location since March 30, are under self-quarantine.

Stauffers said it is adding extra sanitization steps to ensure that employees and customers limit their chances of coming into contact with the virus.

As of Sunday at midnight, Pennsylvania has over 11,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The latest information will be posted around noon on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.

