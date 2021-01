A stretch of Rohrerstown Road from Route 30 to Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township will be closed for several hours Thursday after a head-on collision there, according to a supervisor at Lancaster County 911.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area, likely until at least 6 or 7 p.m., the supervisor said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Seitz Drive at around 4:30 p.m., the supervisor said. People were transported to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.