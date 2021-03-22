Rohrerstown Elementary School will go fully virtual this week after several cases of COVID-19 were reported there Monday, the Hempfield School District announced.

Students will receive full virtual instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday, the school district stated on social media.

Regular in-person instruction is scheduled to return Thursday, according to Shannon Zimmerman, school district spokesperson.

Teachers will provide information to students on how to receive their virtual lessons, Zimmerman said. Students will use their school-provided iPads to log into class.

All extracurricular and nighttime activities at the campus will be canceled while the school is closed, Zimmerman said.

At least three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the school as of Monday, Zimmerman said, and several other individuals are awaiting test results. The closure will allow school officials to apply hospital-grade disinfectant around campus, complete contact tracing efforts and await the results of pending COVID-19 tests.

The decision to go virtual was made in consultation with the state Department of Health based on COVID-19 case information received Monday, according to the statement.