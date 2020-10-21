A century-old roller coaster car from the former Rocky Springs Park in Lancaster now has a new home in a Texas museum.

The Jack Rabbit roller coaster operated at Rocky Springs from 1918 to 1927. After being taken out of commission, the Jack Rabbit parts languished under the park until they were sold in an auction in 1984, where it has sat in a private collection until now.

Jim Bowen and John Hayek, members of American Coaster Enthusiasts, recently donated the three-seat car to the National Roller Coaster Museum, based in Plainview, Texas.

“We know this train operated as the Jack Rabbit and not the park’s Wildcat coaster because it has bronze bushing wheels and not the more modern roller bearing wheels which operated on the trains of the Wildcat. It is a beautiful example of that era and even features the original paint and likely the original upholstery,” B. Derek Shaw, an NRCMA Historian, said.

