Chuck Colson can still remember the earthy smell of the wooden rides at Rocky Springs Park 42 years later.

Colson, a retired disc jockey, was 21 years old when the small amusement park in West Lampeter Township on the edge of Lancaster city was brought back to life in 1979 after closing for a few years. As a child, he was fascinated by the park, which he called a “mecca” of Lancaster County, and was determined to be integral in its grand reopening. So he took a job as a ride operator.

Two years later, Colson would be one of the few who knew how to operate every ride in the park. Then it closed again, this time for good.

In dismantling the park, one of its main attractions, a world-class wooden carousel, was sent to Michigan, and then to Dollywood in Tennessee. While the carousel entertained people across the United States, locals knew it needed to come back home. In 1999, then-Lancaster city mayor Charlie Smithgall and a group of supporters successfully reclaimed the carousel.

But the ride hasn’t seen the light of day since then, and the carousel’s future looks bleak. Colson knows well the problems carousel supporters have encountered in trying to find the ride a permanent home, but he remains determined to again hear its organ play and breath in the smell of its wooden animals.

“It’s too beautiful to have it sit in storage, and sitting in trailers for too long, the wood starts to deteriorate,” Colson said. “The ride is basically from the turn of the century in 1900.”

Colson said the problem comes down to poor leadership in the Rocky Springs Carousel Association, a nonprofit group created to protect the carousel. The association raised $1.3 million to bring the ride back to Lancaster but has made little progress since then. The horses, dogs and roosters that make up the carousel have sat in a secret location along with all of the mechanisms that make it go around.

As long as the same people stay in place within the association, Colson believes the situation will remain as it is now: animals collecting dust.

Hundreds of people like Colson hold on to the promise that the carousel will turn again. A Facebook group Colson created, Friends of Rocky Springs Amusement Park, has over 2,000 members who share daily pictures, videos and memories of the park. And like clockwork, people ask what has happened to the carousel animals.

A lot of money went toward getting the animals back to Lancaster, and people want to see the process through.

Faulty management

Colson stepped down from the Rocky Springs Carousel Association in November because he felt it was being managed poorly. He said the monthly meetings became places to blow smoke instead of making progress, and the agendas were practically the same every time.

The most frustrating thing about the group, which reformed in 2020, was its unwillingness to consider new ideas, Colson said. Even small ideas, such as displaying carousel animals around the county to start a conversation, were shot down.

A few weeks before he left, Colson was optimistic he had secured concrete plans with a Lancaster-based company to house the carousel on its property. The plans fell through when the association’s leadership declined to meet with the company owner, he said.

“I started the organization, and it’s my passion to see this through,” Colson said. “Whatever direction (the association) is going in is not the correct one.”

Mick Kauffman, the board’s president, said progress only appears to be lagging because the association did not have a formal plan to move forward. The pandemic also acted as a “setback” since the group came back together, he said. He could not recall a time when someone's ideas were declined without justification.

Kauffman seems hopeful that prospects for placing the carousel will only improve following a four-hour strategic planning session Sunday, when the group set a tentative three- to five-year goal for the carousel’s reopening. He called the meeting a “turning point” for the carousel. The association plans to put out a call for partnerships this week to get the ball rolling.

“The ultimate goal is to find the best spot where it will have the most accessibility to the community and where people will be able to enjoy it and to be something that can run for years and years to come,” Kauffman said.

There’s already plans in place to display the carousel organ and a few animals in Dutch Wonderland to get people excited about the ride again, Kauffman said. If all goes well, it could happen by this summer. The company could not be reached Tuesday to confirm whether that is true.

Colson is not the only board member who is frustrated by the lack of progress. According to an annual report on the association’s website, three members stepped down last year. Colson said at least two more have left or been removed from the board in the last month.

People on the outside know there’s turmoil, too. Toby Cathey Stanley, a Lancaster resident whose grandfather owned Rocky Springs Park, said the association lacks transparency. The public aren’t allowed to attend meetings and minutes aren’t posted on the website. Cathey Stanley said she’s been met with pushback when she questions the group’s vision.

Whatever happened in the past is past, Kauffman said, and he wants to move forward — his first day as board president was just one week ago. However, he said he’s open to hearing out any concerns board members or the public have.

Kauffman said it’s a “misconception” that members of the public are not permitted to attend the meetings and added that meeting dates are posted on the group’s website. The Watchdog could not find a meeting schedule online, but a page mentions the group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. in person or online with no meeting locations or links posted.

The president acknowledged the group could be better at communicating, like posting meeting minutes, which he said is why the board agreed to hire a part-time manager, Mike Berk.

Cathey Stanley said she’s always been a little skeptical about the carousel’s future, which is why she didn’t put money into the pool to buy back the animals in 1999. She considered buying commemorative bricks at one point, but is glad she didn’t. Colson said they have sat in storage for years, and he still is not sure if they are all accounted for.

Most of the carousel’s expenses, including storage and insurance costs, are now paid out of the directors’ own pockets. The association even has nearly $89,000 left on a loan from Fulton Bank that collects interest the directors pay off. There hasn’t been a fundraiser in years.

Cathey Stanley said she hoped a 2022 book on the carousel, “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel,” self-published by Eileen Gregg, would have created enough excitement to get donations and plans in place. Now, at 79, she’s confident she’ll never see the carousel again.

“I don’t know what their motives are, and I don’t know what their thoughts are on the progression of this,” Cathey Stanley said. “I don’t think I will ever see it up and running. My grandfather put that carousel up in the park. … It makes me sad.”

Unsuccessful plans

For anyone who’s followed along with the carousel’s journey back to Lancaster, it’s easy to understand why some have lost faith in the ride finding its forever home. A number of plans have taken shape before faltering and losing steam.

The carousel was a passion project of Mayor Smithgall, who intended to set up the ride up in Lancaster Square on North Queen Street, which later became Ewell Plaza.

Nothing got off the ground during Smithgall’s term, and his successors lost interest. Rick Gray did not make the carousel a priority, while Danene Sorace took a firm stance against it, citing racism associated with Rocky Springs. The Rocky Springs pool was segregated in the 1960s, though the carousel and the park itself were not.

“The time for that in our downtown is not now. We need to stand for the future,” Sorace said in 2018.

Debbie Smithgall said her late husband was passionate about the carousel because he wanted to ensure a historical piece of Lancaster made it back to its rightful home. It’s disappointing, she said, that the ride didn’t operate before Smithgall died in October.

The Star Barn in Elizabethtown generated conversation a few years ago when the barn’s caretakers, David and Tierney Abel, noted their interest in making room for the ride. Nothing came of it. The Stone Gables Estate, which owns the Star Barn, did not respond to a request for comment.

Other locations have been thrown around, including Dutch Wonderland or the original site at what is now the Rocky Springs Bed and Breakfast, but Colson said neither spot seems like a suitable place. Neither location responded to a request for comment.

West Lampeter Township Manager DeeDee McGuire said there has not been any discussion about putting the carousel on township property. She could not speak to whether it would be considered in the future.

Association manager Berk said it’s too soon to say whether any of those locations would serve as a home site for the carousel.

In the meantime, Colson plans to create his own nonprofit association with former board members to find a home for the carousel. He said it may be the best way for the animals to see the light of day.

