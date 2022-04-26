The Rocky Springs Carousel Association board has reformed and is undergoing a rebranding process.

The association, formed in 1999, is working to preserve and protect the historic 1924 carousel, created by famed Philadelphia manufacturer Gustav Dentzel. It was a centerpiece of Rocky Springs Park, south of Lancaster city, until the park’s 1983 closing.

The carousel “is held fondly in the memories of the people who remember the sound of the organ, the laughter, and of course, the look and feel of the animals dancing. It calls to mind a nostalgia that everyone can relate to. in some way,” a news release says.

Tom and Kimberly Wolf, who owned the carousel after the park’s closing, moved it to Michigan and then to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where it operated for almost a decade before being purchased by the carousel association for $1.3 million.

The carousel, with its 48 animals and Gavioli Wurlitzer band organ, has been resting in an undisclosed location for more than 20 years. Binns Park was targeted as the home for a renovated carousel, though lack of a developer and a change in civic plans scrapped that idea nearly two decades ago. The nonprofit carousel association lapsed into inactivity.

The association is looking for volunteers and is asking those interested to visit www.rockyspringscarousel.org or email manager@rockyspringscarousel.org.