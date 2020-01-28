The latest departure from The Shops at Rockvale is Rockvale Diner which closed Sunday.
The 170-seat diner along Route 30 closed eight months after the shopping center owner sued the restaurant owners for back payment of rent.
Bebawi Samuel, one of the four owners of the diner, said they had been working to get current on the rent and were surprised by the enforcement action that prompted the weekend closure.
“We are so sorry for our customers and we are trying our best to find another place,” Samuel said Monday.
Rockvale Diner originally opened in June 2016, taking a spot previously occupied by Bob Evans. The ownership group that included Samuel took over around two years ago.
Samuel said the restaurant had positive reviews but struggled with coming up with the roughly $10,500 monthly rent, especially during the slower winter months.
For The Shops at Rockvale, the closing of its namesake diner adds to the growing number of vacancies at the Route 30 shopping center which has lost 35 stores in the last five years. Adding to the losses will be Pottery Barn and West Elm which will be moving from Rockvale to Tanger by this summer.
The closing of Rockvale Diner adds to the vacancies right along Route 30 between South Willowdale Drive and Route 897 where Ruby Tuesday closed in September. Olive Garden and KFC/Long John Silver are still open in the stretch but a cigar shop is the only tenant in a 6-unit block of stores.