Shops at Rockvale’s residential reinvention is still only on paper, but it is already affecting surrounding properties.

The 15-storefront Quality Center shopping plaza, across Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) from the Shops at Rockvale, was sold to Berks County-based developer Motus Development in May for $8.5 million, in no small part thanks to the changes coming to Rockvale.

According to the real estate agent who marketed the property, the company’s plans for Quality Center include more services aimed at permanent residents in a traditional tourist area.

“With the redevelopment going on across the street, I think there is a lot of hidden value that can be unlocked,” said Blake Shaffer, a retail associate with Bennett Williams Commercial.

Bennett Williams represented the shopping center’s former owners, a group of Delaware County-based real estate developers. The real estate agent is also working with the new owner marketing five vacant storefronts in the plaza, which make up about a quarter of the total retail space.

Daniel Gring, principal of Motus Development, did not return a call seeking comment.

Quality Center is best known for an Adidas outlet and a Waffle House, and it also includes Dollar Tree and DXL. The shopping center’s 64,858 square feet of retail space is about half the size of the Target store located just west of the property at 2385 Covered Bridge Drive.

Quality Center originally catered to outlet shoppers drawn by Rockvale, but like Rockvale itself it has struggled to keep its retail spaces filled over the years. The property last sold for $10.3 million in 2017, and was renovated in 2011.

Businesses along the Lincoln Highway East corridor between Route 896 and Tanger Outlets are aimed primarily at tourists. Quality lacks easy access to larger residential areas, and has no anchor store — factors which make it difficult to attract retail tenants, according to Blaze Cambruzzi, managing director of True Commercial Realty and an adjunct professor at Millersville University.

“It is going to take a person who can find the right angle to position this property,” he said, adding that Motus is capable of doing that.

Cambruzzi said the property may have sold for less than it did in 2017 because of those challenges, and because Rockvale’s redevelopment could include retail stores that further marginalize Quality Center.

“That is a major question mark sitting across the street,” he said.

Rockvale’s development plans would significantly boost the number of permanent residents living near the shopping center. New owner Fernmoor Homes has proposed 416 market-rate apartments on the property. The 38 remaining retail stores at Rockvale — out of 120 at its peak — would be relocated to the edges of the property. The first of the apartments are expected to be ready in four to five years.

Shaffer says Motus’ plans include adding more service-oriented businesses, which would be aimed at local residents including those in the new Rockvale apartments. Quality already has some services such as Formula Fitness, Great Clips and Nails Only.

In the coming months, Motus plans to make improvements to the parking lot and drop the Quality Center name, which has been used since the shopping center opened in 1987.

“We’re planning to reinvent the shopping center,” Shaffer said.