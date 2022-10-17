Students and graduates interested in learning about careers in the live events business are invited to a conference at Rock Lititz that will begin and end with real-time setup for a music festival.

The Live Event Career Exploration Conference is Nov. 4 on the Rock Lititz campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd.,Warwick Township, at a cost of $50. Registration must be complete by Friday by purchasing a ticket at CareerDay.RockLititz.com.

Hundreds of participants are expected from several states and at least 30 colleges and universities, organizers said.

During the event, more than 75 professionals from behind-the-scenes elements of the live event business will sharing their experiences and responsibilities. Three dozen companies are expected to have representatives present during a meet-and-greet session. In addition, a $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to an attending student enrolled in a two- or four-year program at a higher education institution. Selection will be based on the student’s demonstrated dedication to a career in the live event industry and content of their essay submitted during the application process.

“The live event industry is always seeking engaged and reliable young talent looking to learn more about opportunities off the beaten path,” Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz president and CEO, said in a news release about the conference. “It’s a career full of unique opportunities. We want to raise awareness about all the careers available, both in the STEM track and for creatives.”

This event marks the fourth annual conference, after a one year break in 2020 and 2021 being presented to students virtually.

Event partners include Lancaster STEM Alliance, The Live Event Association of Pennsylvania and Rock Lititz. The event will be held at Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, the 250,000-square-foot collaborative hub of the 96-acre Rock Lititz campus, and the new rehearsal Studio 2, opened in April 2022.