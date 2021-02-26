As it turns out, many of the same things that go into pulling off an A-list music festival are key weapons in the battle against COVID-19.

That was the message from Rock Lititz manager Andrea Shirk on Thursday as about 20 workers from the concert and event staging company that’s known worldwide began creating at Park City Center’s former Bon-Ton store a facility unlike anything Lancaster County has seen in decades – a vaccination site capable of handling up to 6,000 patients a day.

“What we do is go into strange places and do something different every time, so we’re used to that flexibility and the concept of having to sort of accommodate new environments,” said Shirk. “So I think our team's mindset pivoted easily to like, OK, we just gotta do what we do — we just started doing it a little differently.”

The company has been hired by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to turn the former anchor store into Lancaster County’s most effective tool in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

Safety is always at the forefront of the work Rock Lititz does, Shirk said — in concerts, it’s the safety of the artist, and in this new environment it’s the safety of everyone coming to get a shot, staff administering the vaccines and assisting in the logistics.

Around 90 Rock Lititz employees will be involved in staffing the site — from greeting patients as they enter to IT, Shirk said. Manheim Township-based staffing agency TriStarr is hiring hundreds of vaccine preparers, pharmacist/pharmacy technicians, vaccinators, call center operators, security and others to help run the site.

How will it work?

When Shirk spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday afternoon, she was with about 20 other people getting the building ready by laying rolls of carpet throughout the space. Once the carpet is in place, the team will mark the floors to show where chairs, tables and equipment will be placed, she said.

The site is designed to handle a consistent flow of about 200 people getting shots at any given time. The location will not take any walk-in patients — individuals wanting to get a vaccination will need to have an appointment scheduled ahead of time.

According to Shirk, there will be two entrances that patients can use: the south entrance to the building along Harrisburg Pike, which is also the main ADA accessible entrance, and the west entrance along the Fountain Shoppes side of the building.

Once a patient enters, they will go through a thermal screen, a COVID-19 check-in and registration before being directed to their “pod.”

The flow will be managed by about 150 workers guiding patients from the entrance, to sign-in to the pods, where they will be vaccinated and wait for a 15-minute observation period before exiting.

The entrance a patient uses to enter the clinic will be the same way they exit.

Designing layout and setting it all up isn’t very different from other projects Rock Lititz is hired to do, Shirk said. The main difference is the clinical aspect, she said.

“LGH and their expertise, combined with our expertise in setting up a space like this and converting the space and crowd control and traffic safety has really allowed for a very efficient and quick design and setup to get this operational as soon as possible,” Shirk said.

Although the company hasn’t put on local events or concerts since the pandemic led to the mass cancellation of shows, Rock Lititz did host a quarantine bubble live stream event for indie pop band AJR last year.

Funding the site

The possibility of a mass vaccination site has been in the works since county officials designated Lancaster’s McCaskey East High School and Quarryville’s Solanco Fairgrounds as vaccination sites in December. However, as the target number for daily vaccinations grew, the location changed to the former Bon-Ton store.

Park City Center’s management had announced plans to raze the former store and use the space as a new mall entrance and two free standing restaurants, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported. When the pandemic hit, those plans were put on hold.

The building’s owners will receive $40,000 to cover costs incurred after canceling agreements with other clients that had planned to rent the space in coming months, according to a contract obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline that the county signed with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Last week, the county agreed to spend up to $250,000 to reimburse LGH for costs associated with the site, which is scheduled to open in mid-March. The county will tap into unspent funds from the first federal COVID-19 stimulus legislation to cover the site’s costs — additional costs are expected to be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the county.

Next steps

The mass vaccination site is scheduled to launch within the next few weeks, and until then the teams will move in equipment, create vaccination pods and mapping out traffic flow patterns.

However, training for staff will start right away, Shirk said.

“We have to be set up next week because we have to train everybody, we have to go through orientation and simulations and make sure it's functional and ready,” Shirk said. “We will be having large group orientation over two or three days, but we will be having team leader and orientation really starting now until we open.”

Final staffing hasn’t been confirmed as TriStarr works to recruit and hire enough workers.

Staff reporter Carter Walker contributed to this story.