Rock Lititz continues to have a friend in Pennsylvania — a very supportive friend.

Both east and west sides of the latest expansion proposed at Rock Lititz are getting a second round of state loans totaling $4.25 million, it was announced Wednesday.

Rock Lititz's developers are proposing to add facilities in an effort to meet strong demand for space at the unique business park, as LNP reported in August.

On the east side of the business park, a 113,000-square-foot building proposed for Clair Global will get a $2.0 million loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

Clair Global, the world’s biggest provider of audio systems to rock, pop and country music groups on tour, has its headquarters next to Rock Lititz.

As LNP reported last month, Clair Global will use its current and new buildings to accommodate its growth as well as a new joint venture with Clair Brothers.

The Clair audio businesses were divided into two companies 12 years ago, with Clair Brothers — which designs and installs sound, lighting and video systems, and manufactures speakers — moving to Manheim.

PIDA did not break out the cost of the Clair Global building; its cost is part of a $24.4 million expansion on the east side of the live-event industry campus in Warwick Township.

The remainder of east side work will add another rehearsal studio and more multi-tenant space totaling 69,000 square feet adjoining Rock Lititz Studio, the business park’s first building.

This east side part of the expansion was awarded a $4.0 million Building PA loan from the Commonwealth Financing Authority last month.

On the west side, a proposed 141,000-square-foot building for multiple tenants will get a $2.25 million PIDA loan. The total cost of this new building is $13.2 million.

A $2.3 million Building PA loan was approved for this building in September too.

Rock Lititz hopes to start construction in late 2019 or early 2020. Construction would take 12 to 18 months; Rock Lititz would build the four concurrently.

Rock Lititz has tapped both PIDA and the Commonwealth Financing Authority before. Its initial multi-tenant building, Pod 2, got a combined $5.45 million in loans.

With the two new Building PA loans, Rock Lititz has received $19 million in state financial backing.

PIDA also approved a $1.28 million loan for Phillips Graphic Finishing, a print finishing and bindery operation, to help it buy the 55,000-square-foot building in Rapho Township that it now leases. The total project cost is $3.2 million.

Helping Rock Lititz and Phillips obtain the state support was the Lancaster-based nonprofit EDC Finance.