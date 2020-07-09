If you drove into Lancaster County Central Park recently, you might have noticed something different on the directional sign pointing toward Historic Rock Ford.

The sign that points drivers toward "Rock Ford Plantation" now only reads "Rock Ford", as the word "plantation" has been painted over.

But the change was not the result of vandalism.

The name change is part of Historic Rock Ford's rebranding plan and has been in the works for two years, according to Rock Ford Foundation president Pam Stoner.

The new name, Historic Rock Ford, was decided on at the foundation's June meeting.

"About two years ago, we started working with the African American Historical Society of South Central PA," Stoner said. "And we spent multiple sessions with them to try to develop the best way to tell this story of the enslaved people at Rock Ford."

In a statement addressing the name change, the foundation highlighted the definition of "plantation," which − in the 18th century − defines it as a property bigger than 100 acres and smaller than 1,000.

Anything under 100 acres was considered a farm and anything over 1,000 was considered a manor, the statement says.

"Nevertheless, we feel that it is important to emphasize that this name change should not be interpreted either as a sacrifice of historical authenticity for reasons of expediency or as an effort to 'sweep under the rug' the difficult issue of slavery at Rock Ford," the statement said.

A call to Lancaster County Central Park's office was returned, but a person with knowledge of when exactly the sign was painted over was not available on Wednesday evening.

Historic Rock Ford will also now be more than just the distinguished 18th-century mansion of Gen. Edward Hand, who was a doctor, soldier, immigrant, farmer, politician and slave owner.

The John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts will the be the newest addition to the property, occupying the top floor of the barn. It was set to open in June to coincide with the name change, but due to the pandemic, the gallery opening has been postponed.

While Stoner said the Rock Ford name didn't happen because of pressure from current events, she acknowledged that she is in favor of changing the name of the Edward Hand Middle School because of Hand's participation in slavery.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in June that Stoner said in an email that Rock Ford “supports the rights of the School District of Lancaster to name or rename its schools to reflect the needs of the community and its students.”

Stoner said that tour guides at the property don't hide the fact that Hand was a slave owner, though just how many slaves were on the plantation is lost to history.

While at war, Hand had slaves look after his wife, Kitty − a woman, Sue, a girl named Bet and a boy named Robert, according to Historic Rock Ford's website.

As history is continuously churned up time and time again in the social uprising against systematic racism and injustice against the Black community, most recently sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25, Stoner said the most important thing that tour guides can do at Rock Ford is to "educate, educate, educate."

"As a historian, I believe that it is not erasing history in any way, shape or form," she said.

