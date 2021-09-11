When Roberta Strickler worked as a marketing manager for Harrisburg International Airport, she would often go up the hill from her office after work and hit balls at nearby Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. Twenty years ago, as she left her job at HIA for good, she saw an opportunity on the horizon.

“The day I retired, I went up the hill and said, ‘I would like to have a job.’ ”

For Strickler, 82, retiring wasn’t about not working, but about finding a way to combine her work and her passions, and she has done that in myriad ways throughout her life.

One of her current retirement jobs, as “flower lady” on the Dauphin Highlands maintenance crew, has her tending all plant life, except the turf itself. It allows her to pursue multiple passions.

“It is an outdoor, very physical job,” Strickler says. “It pays for my love of the game of golf, as a player. And it gives me a huge garden to tend when I live downsized without flowers at home.”

Even before her “retirement,” Strickler was finding ways to pursue her interests, either through work or because of it. She went to college with the intent of becoming a dietitian, studying English, biology and home economics; however, her lengthy resume tells a slightly different story.

Over the past five decades, she was a writer for Lancaster Newspapers (now LNP Media Group), a part-time marketing consultant for a flour company, the owner of her own small public relations consulting firm and a press secretary for the state Department of Health — all before taking the position at HIA.

“People would say to me, ‘Why have you had so many jobs?’ ” Strickler says. “If I’m interested in something, I go get a job doing it. I don’t get hung up on money.”

Perhaps nothing sums up Strickler’s approach to life and work better than yoga. She began practicing it at age 50 and started teaching it a few years later, in 1995, when her children were both in college. Through all of her career changes, yoga has been a constant and a career all its own.

“Yoga teaching is a profession,” Strickler says. “There is a written down body of knowledge. It has a philosophy, a lifestyle.”

Studying that lifestyle is expensive, she says, but all of her full-time work over the years helped to fund her training.

Strickler earned her first certificate as a yoga teacher from the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Lenox, Massachusetts. She then studied Anusara Yoga, an Iyengar-based style of yoga known for its “elegant language and therapeutic principles of alignment,” for 12 years.

In 2014 and 2015, she returned to Kripalu to earn a formal certificate in Ayurveda, a natural, Eastern style of medicine that promotes food as medicine, cleansing practices, yoga and meditation as the foundations of a healthy life — a nod to her earlier college studies in biology and nutrition.

Strickler also has studied mindfulness meditation and yoga as therapy, for issues of balance, physical rehabilitation and well-being.

“I do look and act young for my age,” she says. “I think that’s a lot of it.”

And perhaps another part of it is doing work you love. Strickler spends three days a week tending to the plants and flowers at Dauphin Highlands, a far bigger undertaking than the little floral oasis she’s created in a backyard corner of her apartment building near Grandview Heights.

“I feel like I have one more garden in me, creating one more spectacular garden,” she says.

When she’s not at the golf course, you’ll likely find Strickler at her other retirement job, teaching the basics of yoga at West End Yoga Studio.

“I like to teach in sequence,” she says. “There’s a sequence to learning anything.”

Yoga, she emphasizes, is not just an exercise but part of a way of life.

And for Strickler, it’s a lifelong education, whether she is doing her daily 12-hour fast or taking a three-week summer retreat to the Himalayan Institute, a center for yoga and holistic living north of Scranton.

As a teacher, Strickler combines a calm demeanor with a sense of fun. Her classes may be educational, but she also likes to tell corny jokes. The same is true outside the yoga studio.

When a 15-year-old boy in her neighborhood recently showed her a TikTok video of his grandmother, Strickler offered to appear in her own TikTok video — while standing on her head.

“I stand on my head every day. I feel it refreshes my brain,” she says. “Everybody should be standing on their head. You have to learn to be supported and grounded in whatever orientation you are.”