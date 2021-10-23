Robert and Hale Krasne were honored recently by the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design during its commencement ceremony at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Krasnes received honorary degrees in recognition of their philanthropic and business efforts in Lancaster County.

Robert Krasne, the chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications, was honored for his support of a free and fair press as well as his founding and leadership of the Lancaster STEM Alliance. He is also the co-chairman of The Steinman Foundation, which has given more than $100 million to support education, housing, the arts and more across the county.

Hale Krasne is also on the foundation’s board. Her family’s vision has propelled the many efforts of Steinman Communications, which include LNP | LancasterOnline.

The commencement ceremony, which was postponed in 2020 and earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrated the classes of 2020 and 2021. It was held Oct. 15.