The Robert Fulton Birthplace museum will be reopening for the first time in 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society announced.

Tours of the birthplace, located on Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222) near Swift Road, six miles south of Quarryville, will now be provided to groups by appointment on Saturdays throughout the summer until Labor Day, the Solanco Historical Society said in a news release.

Visitors are encouraged to form groups, which will be led on tours of the historic site independent of others for safety considerations, according to the news release. Admission fees will be assessed at the door.

Visit southernlancasterhistory.org or call the Solanco Historical Society at 717-548-2679 for more information.

The Solanco Historical Society, which has owned the Robert Fulton Birthplace since 2017, will also be opening their archives every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis, with more researchers being allowed as safety restrictions are lifted, according to the news release. The archives are located in a former warehouse across Route 222 from the Robert Fulton Birthplace.