A hotel employee was robbed at gunpoint after a man and woman accused her of stealing $80 they said they accidentally left in their East Lampeter Township room, police said.

Now, Jayquann A. Burkett, 19, and Sophia A. Cortez, 18, both face multiple felony charges, online court documents show.

According to East Lampeter Township police, officers were called about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Budget Host Inn at 2140 Lincoln Highway East, where a robbery was reported.

There, police said they spoke with an employee, who said Burkett and Cortez had early approached her, grabbing her “money pouch” after accusing her of taking the $80.

A bystander then got involved, trying to help the employee, and that’s when Cortex pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them, police said.

Police said they also have surveillance video footage and photographs that support the accusations.

Those images also were distributed to surrounding police departments, and on Saturday, Lancaster city police conducted a traffic stop, finding both Burkett and Cortex inside of a vehicle.

“Sophia Cortez was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver at the time of arrest,” police said.

Both were arrested and transported to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

Online court documents show that Cortez of Lancaster faces felony charges of robbery conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license. That’s in addition to lesser charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Burkett of York faces felony charges of robbery and conspiracy, online court documents show.

According to court documents, both remain in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post 10% of $100,000 bail.

According to police, Burkett also was wanted on charges related to a May 10 carjacking near the intersection of Jennings and Michelle drives in Manheim Township.

There, Burkett and Brianna Y. Molina, 18, of Lancaster worked together to rob a man of his vehicle, police said.

“Molina threatened to kill the victim if he did not give her his car,” Manheim Township police said.

Molina was arrested May 16, police said.

For that incident, both Burkett and Molina face felony charges of robbery and conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, online court documents show.