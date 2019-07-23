Police are looking for a man who struck a bank clerk during a robbery at Citizens Bank in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday.
The bank robber jumped over a counter and hit the woman working, the district attorney's office said.
The robbery happened at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Citizens Bank at 2923 Willow Street Pike, in Willow Street.
The man ran out through the back door with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the district attorney's office.
The robber was described as a medium-build man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and black gloves.
State police, Lancaster City police and Southern Regional police helped West Lampeter Township police with the investigation.
A K-9 unit with Lancaster City police went up and down Rees Drive and West Lampeter Police were questioning residents along the side street.
Anyone with information can contact West Lampeter Township police, at (717)-464-2421, or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.