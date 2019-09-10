Susquehanna Regional Police have released surveillance images of man suspected of robbing the Maytown Northwest Bank on Tuesday morning, and they're asking for the public's help in finding him.

The East Donegal Twp. robbery happened sometime between 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Police posted a picture of the suspect on its Facebook page, asking the public for help. The man is seen wearing what appears to be a black Adidas hat.

The bank, atWest High and South King streets, is temporarily closed.

No one from the bank was available at the scene for comment.

This story will be updated.

For more Lancaster County police news: