A man wearing a dark ski-mask with his hood pulled over his head assaulted a bank teller before leaving with cash on Monday in Elizabethtown and police are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

He entered the M&T Bank at 104 South Market Street on Monday at 2:20 p.m., and made off within minutes, according to police, who said they arrived one minute after they were dispatched.

The robber demanded cash and then physically assaulted the bank teller, but police said she was not seriously hurt and no weapons were seen.

Police said that this vehicle might have been used as the robber's getaway car.

The last spot the car was seen was on the on ramp to Route 283 West from Hershey Road, police said.

The robber was described as being approximately 5-foot-10, thin-to-medium build, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a ski-mask.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area of South Market Street on Monday around 2:20 p.m., or anyone who believes they know the robber, call 911 or the Elizabethtown Police Department at 717-367-1835.