Residents and motorists alike are growing impatient with the lack of progress on a $2.6 million road project along Route 772 in Mount Joy Borough and East Donegal Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is repairing and resurfacing a 1.5-mile stretch of the road between South Delta Street in Mount Joy and Union School Road in East Donegal.

The project includes curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, resurfacing the two-lane roadway and shoulders and pavement reconstruction. New sidewalks and curbs also are being installed between School Lane and New Haven Street in Mount Joy that will connect residences and businesses to the Milanof-Schock Library and a pubic park.

The contract was awarded to Lebanon-based Pennsy Supply in June 2019.

Work between School Lane and New Haven Street stopped soon after it began in early spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Work picked up in May but was again stopped in July.

The section of closed road has been an inconvenience to motorists, who have had to use a detour on Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230).

“Every time I drive by no one is working on it even though it looks like they are almost finished,” a reader wrote.

Cheryl Carmany, a nearly 40-year resident of the neighborhood, said she is excited for the finished product, which will give her a sidewalk for the first time.

However, she said “it’s been quite the mess-up” with construction.

Another resident, Donna Nelson, didn’t have her driveway ramped by the crews, so she’s had to drive her car around to her neighbor’s driveway to get in and out of her property.

Carmany said she recently made calls and sent emails to look into the matter. She told Watchdog much of what PennDOT later confirmed: an issue with utilities caused the most recent work stoppage.

The issue has since been resolved and Pennsy Supply is set to resume work in the next week or so, according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson.

“As long as the weather holds out the project completion date (November) is still realistic,” he said.

Much of the sidewalk and roadwork is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks, Thompson added, and a worst-case scenario may force the contractor to return in the early spring to place the topcoat on Route 772.

Route 772 also is known as Marietta Avenue in Mount Joy and Anderson Ferry Road in East Donegal.

Safety light concern

A reader reached out to Watchdog recently about a light atop a water tower in East Petersburg Borough.

The 100-foot water tower behind a home on Tank Road near Main Street (Route 72) was built in the early 1950s and holds 100,000 gallons of water, according to borough manager Karen St. Clair.

The reader, who said the light had been out for nearly eight months, was concerned because the light alerts pilots of the water tower. The water tower lines up with the runway at Lancaster Airport, which is about 3 miles northeast of the structure.

The reader, who lives near the water tower, told Watchdog the light was replaced.

