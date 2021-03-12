Work to replace the curb and sidewalk on East Main Street in Lititz will cause significant traffic delays starting Wednesday.

Portions of the sidewalk and roadway between Broad Street and Cedar Street will be closed for the project, which is expected to extend through the end of May in preparation for repaving to take place in 2022.

Because of the work, signage and traffic control will be in place, lane shifting may occur and parking restrictions will be established. Parking will be permitted, however, when work is not occurring during the following times: Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Fridays at 4 p.m. until Mondays at 6 a.m.

Downtown businesses will remain open, but the Lititz Borough police recommends contacting businesses before visiting in case they adjusted their hours because of the project.