Lancaster is giving a holiday break to the motorists who have had to contend with delays and detours due to extensive underground utility work and repaving projects.

The city’s annual road work moratorium began Sunday and lasts through Jan. 2, deputy director of public works Matt Metzler said.

It covers the downtown and major corridors such as Manheim Pike and New Holland Pike.

Exemptions are granted for emergencies, Metzler said. For example, contractors for UGI are regulating traffic on the first block of West Vine Street while they fix the infrastructure that heats St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Meanwhile, PPL needed to replace sump pumps Monday in the first block of North Queen Street.

In addition, UGI was given an extension through Dec. 6 to restore the roadway in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of South Prince Street, he said.

UGI has a project in the 500 and 600 blocks of Race Avenue that will continue through the end of December, but that’s outside the moratorium area, Metzler said.

UGI will swing back into action on North Prince Street after the moratorium, Metzler said, replacing pipe between Chestnut and James streets. Meanwhile, city workers have water and sewer pipes to replace in the first and 300 blocks of South Prince Street, respectively.

“Prince Street is going to be busy,” Metzler said.