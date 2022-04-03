Laura Heller is not excited at the prospect of more construction occurring in front of her Lititz business on East Main Street, Slate Café, a year after crews redid the sidewalks.

July through October is the peak season for the café, when the borough’s downtown sees the most tourism, Heller said.

“Anything to disturb that is really annoying,” Heller said.

Those annoyances of clattering jackhammers and detour signs are coming once again, including in Lititz, where a business-heavy one-mile stretch of East Main Street will get repaved.

The roadwork is one of 30 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road and bridge improvement projects totaling an estimated more than $71 million scheduled this year in Lancaster County. Most of the projects have not yet been bid out to contractors, so the final costs are likely to change, and construction dates have not been finalized.

The Lititz project is among at least four expected to result in significant inconvenience in the short term for motorists, pedestrians and businesses.

East Main Street (Route 772) resurfacing

It’s not a very big road project, but repaving a one-mile stretch of road in the heart of Lititz will likely affect a lot of people, no matter how the contractor decides to handle the project, according to Elijah Yearick, planning director at the borough.

“There are definitely going to be some delays and some impacts,” Yearick said, even if contractors opt to do the work at night to reduce the project’s effect on traffic.

The work will include East Main Street from Broad Street to where the borough meets Warwick Township near Lititz Run Road.

The route includes popular restaurants, shops and tourist attractions like Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. Linden Hall School for Girls also sits along the route, which is near Lititz Moravian Congregation.

Yearick said the borough will be in contact with the eventual contractor of the project to learn how it will approach the work, including the time of day it will occur.

“Nights would be so much better,” Heller said. “I'm sure that residents don't think nights would be better.”

While Yearick sympathizes with local residents who would need to deal with any potential nighttime roadwork, he said it may be “a necessary evil.”

“Someone's going to get impacted,” Yearick said. “We just haven't heard what they're going to do with it yet.”

The projected start date for the work is June 13, with a completion date scheduled for November 2023, according to the agency. Utility work ahead of the repaving is finished, Yearick said.

While the work may be disruptive, particularly for the many businesses on East Main Street, Yearick said it is badly needed. Once the pain is done, she said, residents will likely appreciate the results.

“It’s probably about three or four years overdue,” Yearick said. “We’re pretty eager for this to happen.”

Centerville Road interchange

A much larger project is 10 miles away in East Hempfield Township, where the municipality is partnering with PennDOT to widen and resurface Centerville Road, which includes the bridge that goes over Route 30. The bridge will be replaced.

The project also includes improvements to the Route 30 ramps that connect with Centerville Road, which will take more than one construction season, said East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer.

“It’s huge, because it’s a connector to all those municipalities, like Manor Township and Millersville,” Schweitzer said. “It has a significant regional impact to all the traffic that is going back through that corridor.”

The resurfacing work will begin on the northbound lane of Centerville Road at the intersection of the Route 30 ramps. But the finer details of the project, like what time of day crews will be working, aren’t yet available, Schweitzer said.

While the township owns the road, Schweitzer said PennDOT is responsible for the ramps at the Route 30 interchange. The work is expected to begin July 25, according to PennDOT, which estimates the entire project will be completed by April 2024.

The partnership between PennDOT and East Hempfield Township is made possible partly from federal transportation money that is covering 80% of the project’s costs, Schweitzer said.

“I know that businesses are very anxious to understand it and know what's going on too,” Schweitzer said, but until PennDOT releases and accepts a bid, “we really don't know (yet), so they're just going to have to be patient with us.”

Church Street resurfacing

Just north of the Centerville Road project, crews will resurface a 2.5-mile stretch of Church Street and Stony Battery Road between Main Street and Marietta Avenue (Route 23).

The border between East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships runs along Stony Battery Road.

Hempfield High School along with a few other Hempfield School District schools are located along the busy road.

East Hempfield Township has been including the school district in meetings and calls about the resurfacing project, said Cheryl Irwin-Bass, a spokesperson for the district.

Irwin-Bass acknowledged that it would be easier for the district, which also has Landisville Primary Center and Landisville Middle School located on or directly off the Church Street project area, if most of the work would take place during the district’s summer break. PennDOT officials have not yet released the project’s bid.

PennDOT estimates construction to begin May 31. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Lime Street resurfacing

In Lancaster city, PennDOT plans to resurface Lime Street from East Vine Street to East Liberty Street.

The project includes curb ramp upgrades and traffic signal work at the intersections of Clay, Ross and New streets, according to Cindy McCormick, Lancaster city’s deputy director of public works.

While the city is not directly involved with the Lime Street job, officials at City Hall will still be coordinating with PennDOT and the contractor to mitigate any disruption, McCormick said.

The stretch of road that will be resurfaced is dotted with homes as well as YWCA Lancaster, Musser Park and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

PennDOT expects crews to begin work in July, with an estimated completion date of June 2023.

The work will require some on-street parking restrictions on Lime Street, which the contractor should try to minimize, according to McCormick.

A positive note for Lime Street residents: “The utility replacement is complete, so there shouldn’t be any significant disruptions until they start paving,” McCormick said.