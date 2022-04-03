Laura Heller is not excited at the prospect of more construction occurring in front of her Lititz business on East Main Street, Slate Café, a year after crews redid the sidewalks.

July through October is the peak season for the café, when the borough’s downtown sees the most tourism, Heller said.

“Anything to disturb that is really annoying,” Heller said.

Those annoyances of clattering jackhammers and detour signs are coming once again, including in Lititz, where a business-heavy one-mile stretch of East Main Street will get repaved.

The roadwork is one of 30 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road and bridge improvement projects totaling an estimated more than $71 million scheduled this year in Lancaster County. Most of the projects have not yet been bid out to contractors, so the final costs are likely to change, and construction dates have not been finalized.

The Lititz project is among at least four expected to result in significant inconvenience in the short term for motorists, pedestrians and businesses.

A list of all Lancaster County projects anticipated for 2022 can be found here.

Traffic along East Main St. in Lititz
Traffic along East Main Street in Lititz Friday March 18, 2022.

East Main Street (Route 772) resurfacing

It’s not a very big road project, but repaving a one-mile stretch of road in the heart of Lititz will likely affect a lot of people, no matter how the contractor decides to handle the project, according to Elijah Yearick, planning director at the borough. 

“There are definitely going to be some delays and some impacts,” Yearick said, even if contractors opt to do the work at night to reduce the project’s effect on traffic.

The work will include East Main Street from Broad Street to where the borough meets Warwick Township near Lititz Run Road.

The route includes popular restaurants, shops and tourist attractions like Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. Linden Hall School for Girls also sits along the route, which is near Lititz Moravian Congregation.

Yearick said the borough will be in contact with the eventual contractor of the project to learn how it will approach the work, including the time of day it will occur.

“Nights would be so much better,” Heller said. “I'm sure that residents don't think nights would be better.”

While Yearick sympathizes with local residents who would need to deal with any potential nighttime roadwork, he said it may be “a necessary evil.”

“Someone's going to get impacted,” Yearick said. “We just haven't heard what they're going to do with it yet.”

The projected start date for the work is June 13, with a completion date scheduled for November 2023, according to the agency. Utility work ahead of the repaving is finished, Yearick said.

While the work may be disruptive, particularly for the many businesses on East Main Street, Yearick said it is badly needed. Once the pain is done, she said, residents will likely appreciate the results. 

“It’s probably about three or four years overdue,” Yearick said. “We’re pretty eager for this to happen.”

Centerville Road
Traffic on Centerville Road passes over Rt. 30 in East Hempfield Township Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Centerville Road interchange

A much larger project is 10 miles away in East Hempfield Township, where the municipality is partnering with PennDOT to widen and resurface Centerville Road, which includes the bridge that goes over Route 30. The bridge will be replaced.

The project also includes improvements to the Route 30 ramps that connect with Centerville Road, which will take more than one construction season, said East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer.

“It’s huge, because it’s a connector to all those municipalities, like Manor Township and Millersville,” Schweitzer said. “It has a significant regional impact to all the traffic that is going back through that corridor.” 

The resurfacing work will begin on the northbound lane of Centerville Road at the intersection of the Route 30 ramps. But the finer details of the project, like what time of day crews will be working, aren’t yet available, Schweitzer said. 

While the township owns the road, Schweitzer said PennDOT is responsible for the ramps at the Route 30 interchange. The work is expected to begin July 25, according to PennDOT, which estimates the entire project will be completed by April 2024. 

The partnership between PennDOT and East Hempfield Township is made possible partly from federal transportation money that is covering 80% of the project’s costs, Schweitzer said. 

“I know that businesses are very anxious to understand it and know what's going on too,” Schweitzer said, but until PennDOT releases and accepts a bid, “we really don't know (yet), so they're just going to have to be patient with us.” 

Church Street resurfacing

 Just north of the Centerville Road project, crews will resurface a 2.5-mile stretch of Church Street and Stony Battery Road between Main Street and Marietta Avenue (Route 23). 

The border between East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships runs along Stony Battery Road. 

Hempfield High School along with a few other Hempfield School District schools are located along the busy road. 

East Hempfield Township has been including the school district in meetings and calls about the resurfacing project, said Cheryl Irwin-Bass, a spokesperson for the district. 

Irwin-Bass acknowledged that it would be easier for the district, which also has Landisville Primary Center and Landisville Middle School located on or directly off the Church Street project area, if most of the work would take place during the district’s summer break. PennDOT officials have not yet released the project’s bid. 

PennDOT estimates construction to begin May 31. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023. 

Lime Street resurfacing

 In Lancaster city, PennDOT plans to resurface Lime Street from East Vine Street to East Liberty Street. 

The project includes curb ramp upgrades and traffic signal work at the intersections of Clay, Ross and New streets, according to Cindy McCormick, Lancaster city’s deputy director of public works. 

While the city is not directly involved with the Lime Street job, officials at City Hall will still be coordinating with PennDOT and the contractor to mitigate any disruption, McCormick said. 

The stretch of road that will be resurfaced is dotted with homes as well as YWCA Lancaster, Musser Park and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. 

PennDOT expects crews to begin work in July, with an estimated completion date of June 2023. 

The work will require some on-street parking restrictions on Lime Street, which the contractor should try to minimize, according to McCormick. 

A positive note for Lime Street residents: “The utility replacement is complete, so there shouldn’t be any significant disruptions until they start paving,” McCormick said.

Lancaster County PennDOT projects for 2022

Project Title Project Type Estimated Cost Description Estimated Start Date Estimated Completion
Centerville Road Interchange project Bridge replacement, widening, and turning lanes $19,702,792 Street widening to five lanes on Centerville Road including the bridge, from Columbia to Marietta avenues over three years July 25 April 2024
New digital signage and cameras on major roadways Highway improvements $7,463,689 New digital message boards and retrofits to older ones, eight new CCTV cameras on US 30, Routes 283, 222, 22, 11 and Interstates 81 and 78 August 2023
Route 222 resurfacing Resurface $6,279,708 Resurfacing of 4.34 miles of Route 222 in in Ephrata and West Earl townships Aug. 5
Route 23 and 1003 improvements Intersection and sidewalk improvements $4,712,237 New drainage and sidewalk installations, traffic signals, signing and Pavement in markings in Upper Leacock Township Sept. 16
Church Street resurface Resurface $3,563,378 Resurface and addition of box culvert on Church Street from Main Street to Marietta Avenue in East and West Hempfield Townships May 31 November 2023
Lime Street Resurfacing Resurface $3,000,000 Resurfacing Lime Street from Vine to East Liberty streets in Lancaster city July 11 June 2023
Grist Mill Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,628,858 Grist Mill Road bridge over Conestoga River in Earl Township March 1 April 2023
Rife Run Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,174,218 High Street over Rife Run in Manheim. Nov. 14 July 2023
Water Street resurface Resurface $2,100,729 Route 3030 (Water Street/River Road) from Penn Street to Letort Road in Manor Township Aug. 8 Not available
Stevens Road Bridge Bridge Rehabilitation $2,099,900 Stevens Road over Cocalico Creek in East Cocalico Township Sept. 26 October 2023
Rohrerstown Rd Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,070,340 Rohrerstown Road over Little Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township July 20 Not available
Market Street resurfacing Resurface $1,622,886 Market Street from Linden Avenue to Sheaffer Road in Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and West Donegal Townships June 27 Not available
US 30 Bridge over Houston Run Bridge Replacement $1,543,745 US 30 over Houston Run in Salisbury Township Nov. 28 November 2024
Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle Road intersection Intersection improvements $1,365,281 Safety improvements on intersection of Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads in West Lampeter Township July 20 Not available
Water Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $1,351,053 Water Street over Schumans Run in Manor Township Nov. 14 Oct. 31
US 30 Bridge over Pequea Creek tributary Bridge Replacement $1,348,681 US 30 over over tributary to Pequea Creek in East Lampeter Township Nov. 28 November 2024
Noble Road bridge Bridge replacement $1,129,998 Bridge replacement of bridge over Octararo Creek in Colerain and Little Britain townships June 9
North Ronks Road resurface Resurface $855,222 Road resurfacing and general improvments in East Lampeter and Leacock townships from US 30 to Old Philadelphia Pike Sept. 19
Strasburg Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $746,142 Strasburg Road over Eshlemans Run in Paradise Township Nov. 14 November 2024
Eden Resort sound barrier Noise Barriers $725,000 US 30 about 1,100 feet east of the intersection with Oregon Pike in Manheim Township Sept. 12 Not available
Red Run Road bridge Bridge Rehabilitation $698,478 Rehab of bridge over Little Muddy Creek in Brecknock Township Aug. 4
East Main Street Resurface Resurface $650,000 Resurface Main Street from Broad Street to borough boundary line in Lititz June 13 November 2023
Coopers Run Bridge Bridge Replacement $563,982 Maple Shade Road over Coopers Run in Colerain Township Nov. 14 November 2024
Walnut Run Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $538,000 Walnut Run Road over Walnut Run in Strasburg Township Nov. 14 November 2024
West Orange Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $500,000 West Orange Street over storm drain in Warwick Township Sept. 26 Not available
Market Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $500,000 Market Street over tributary to Conoy Creek in Mount Joy Township Sept. 26 September 2023
Hopewell Road Bridge improvements General improvements $447,138 Miscellaneous constructio on Hopewell Road in Elizabeth Township June 14
Elizabethtown pedestrian pathway Expanded bike/ped connectivity and lighting $435,000 Various locations on Route 230 and side streets in Elizabethtown July 25 Not available
North Water Street Resurface Resurface $417,010 North Water Street from Main Street to borough boundary in Lititz June 13 April 2024
Malleable Road bridge repair Minor Bridge Repairs $200,000 Malleable Road over US 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia June 13 Not available