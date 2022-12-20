N. Hanover St. in Elizabethtown has reopened after a late-night police incident caused the road to be shut down.

Traffic was rerouted in the 300 block area between Willow St. and Linden Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. All roads in the vicinity were reopened just after 12:30 a.m., according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Police indicated that there was no ongoing incident, and that the investigation was active.

Chief of Police Ed Cunningham is expected to release more information in the coming days.