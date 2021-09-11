Several roads in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city will be closed Saturday for an art installation, Lancaster city said in a release.

Motorists should avoid the following streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:

West Vine Street at Filbert Street

West Strawberry Street between Vine Street and St. Joseph Street

The city will begin installing its Artful Intersection at the five-way intersection of West Strawberry, West Vine and South Mulberry streets. The street mural created by artist Fern Dannis, in partnership with Two Dudes Painting Company, the city said in a release. Community input was considered while designing the intersection mural to "help improve pedestrian safety and enhance public safety" in the area, the city added.

The city will host a "community paint" session for the Artful Intersection the following Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers who would like to participate in the community paint day can sign up here.

The Artful Intersection was supported by a grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art Initiative, the city said. Lancaster city is one of 16 cities to receive this grant, in partnership with resident advocacy group SoWe.