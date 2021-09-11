Artful Intersection_003.jpg

The artists paint the blacktop during the Artful Intersection event at the block party on Crystal and First streets in Lancaster on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Several roads in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city will be closed Saturday for an art installation, Lancaster city said in a release.

Motorists should avoid the following streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:

  • West Vine Street at Filbert Street
  • West Strawberry Street between Vine Street and St. Joseph Street

The city will begin installing its Artful Intersection at the five-way intersection of West Strawberry, West Vine and South Mulberry streets. The street mural created by artist Fern Dannis, in partnership with Two Dudes Painting Company, the city said in a release. Community input was considered while designing the intersection mural to "help improve pedestrian safety and enhance public safety" in the area, the city added.

The city will host a "community paint" session for the Artful Intersection the following Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers who would like to participate in the community paint day can sign up here

The Artful Intersection was supported by a grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art Initiative, the city said. Lancaster city is one of 16 cities to receive this grant, in partnership with resident advocacy group SoWe.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags