A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and ice is causing slippery traffic conditions across Lancaster County this morning, prompting PennDOT to restrict the speed limits on some major highways in the region.

I-83 had its speed-limit restriction lifted as of 10:25 a.m. I-81 and I-76 still have partial ones in place outside of the Central Pa. area.

Lancaster County remains under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday. NWS predicts the wintry mix will gradually transition to rain.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph and put a Tier 1 vehicle restriction on the following roadways:

- Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties

- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties

- Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83

- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Tier 1 restrictions mean the following vehicles are not permitted:

- Tractors without trailers

- Tractors towing light or empty trailers

- Tractors towing light or empty tandem trailers

- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo and delivery trucks

- Passenger vehicles towing trailer

- RVs and motorhomes

- School buses, commercial buses

- Motorcycles

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.